Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.84 and last traded at $34.67, with a volume of 5592 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRZBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Monday, May 19th.

Commerzbank Trading Up 4.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 33.14, a current ratio of 33.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average of $24.66. The firm has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Commerzbank had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Commerzbank AG will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerzbank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $0.5056 dividend. This is an increase from Commerzbank’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. Commerzbank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerzbank

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Free Report) by 124.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

