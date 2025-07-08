Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$187.52 and last traded at C$187.43, with a volume of 10641 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$185.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$140.00 to C$164.00 in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Tire has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$171.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$171.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$158.48. The company has a market cap of C$9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33.

In other Canadian Tire news, Director Steve Frazier purchased 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$178.77 per share, with a total value of C$80,447.09. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

