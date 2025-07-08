ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.48 and last traded at $70.76, with a volume of 813823 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.44.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.79.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of ARK Innovation ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. now owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 27,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.