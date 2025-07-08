Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.70 and last traded at $31.42, with a volume of 43301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PARR shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $20.00 to $14.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.96.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PARR

Par Pacific Stock Up 0.2%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.54). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Par Pacific’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Par Pacific

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Par Pacific by 821.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Par Pacific by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.