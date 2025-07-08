Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BAFE) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2025

Shares of Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BAFE) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.18 and last traded at $26.45, with a volume of 41601 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.43.

Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF stock. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BAFE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,492,630 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $985,527,000. Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Brown Advisory Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 94.53% of Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF Company Profile

The Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (BAFE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects a concentrated portfolio of US based equity securities of mid- and large-cap companies, diversified across the economy. Flexibility in the name indicates the strategy is not constrained to a specific size or style BAFE was launched on Nov 18, 2024 and is issued by Brown Advisory.

Featured Stories

