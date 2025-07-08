Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,060 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of IVE stock opened at $197.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.21 and a 200 day moving average of $190.01. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $165.45 and a 52 week high of $206.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

