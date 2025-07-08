Dejitaru Tsuka Price Reaches $0.0035 (TSUKA)

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 8th. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dejitaru Tsuka has a total market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $62.40 thousand worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108,760.68 or 0.99863323 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108,526.68 or 0.99674355 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dejitaru Tsuka Profile

Dejitaru Tsuka was first traded on May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official website is tsuka.io. The official message board for Dejitaru Tsuka is medium.com/@dejitarutsukasangha. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @tsukaphilosophy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.00356115 USD and is down -7.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $60,760.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tsuka.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dejitaru Tsuka directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dejitaru Tsuka should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dejitaru Tsuka using one of the exchanges listed above.

