Contrasting Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN) and First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) and Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares First Majestic Silver and Buenaventura Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Majestic Silver -12.32% -0.14% -0.10% Buenaventura Mining 39.60% 9.19% 6.53%

Volatility and Risk

First Majestic Silver has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Buenaventura Mining has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dividends

27.2% of First Majestic Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of First Majestic Silver shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Buenaventura Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

First Majestic Silver pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Buenaventura Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. First Majestic Silver pays out -3.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Buenaventura Mining pays out 14.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Majestic Silver and Buenaventura Mining”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Majestic Silver $703.06 million 5.53 -$101.89 million ($0.29) -27.67 Buenaventura Mining $1.15 billion 3.60 $402.69 million $1.89 8.68

Buenaventura Mining has higher revenue and earnings than First Majestic Silver. First Majestic Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Buenaventura Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for First Majestic Silver and Buenaventura Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Majestic Silver 0 4 1 0 2.20 Buenaventura Mining 0 1 1 0 2.50

First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus price target of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 9.03%. Buenaventura Mining has a consensus price target of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 2.13%. Given First Majestic Silver’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Majestic Silver is more favorable than Buenaventura Mining.

Summary

Buenaventura Mining beats First Majestic Silver on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México. The company was formerly known as First Majestic Resource Corp. and changed its name to First Majestic Silver Corp. in November 2006. First Majestic Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Buenaventura Mining

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region. The company owns interests in Colquijirca, La Zanja, Cerro Verde, El Brocal, Coimolache, Yumpaq, San Gregorio mines, and Trapiche mining unit. In addition, it produces monohydrate manganese sulphate; and operates hydroelectric power plants. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. was incorporated in 1953 and is based in Lima, Peru.

