China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.50.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.1%

IBM opened at $292.35 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $174.45 and a one year high of $296.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $269.48 and its 200-day moving average is $250.52. The company has a market capitalization of $271.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 115.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.