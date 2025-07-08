Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,940,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,168,000 after purchasing an additional 173,021 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 696,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,061,000 after purchasing an additional 50,296 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,251,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,767,000 after purchasing an additional 753,880 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 158,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,640,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $998,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. Bank of America Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.07 and a 52 week high of $49.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $366.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra Research upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.28.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

