HTC (OTCMKTS:HTCXF) vs. Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Head to Head Analysis

HTC (OTCMKTS:HTCXF – Get Free Report) and Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HTC 0 0 0 0 0.00 Comtech Telecommunications 0 0 1 0 3.00

Comtech Telecommunications has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 141.45%. Given Comtech Telecommunications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Comtech Telecommunications is more favorable than HTC.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HTC $95.93 million N/A -$106.31 million ($0.12) -10.19 Comtech Telecommunications $495.35 million 0.15 -$99.99 million ($10.02) -0.25

Comtech Telecommunications has higher revenue and earnings than HTC. HTC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Comtech Telecommunications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HTC 46.08% 6.40% 3.06% Comtech Telecommunications -51.28% -15.38% -3.34%

About HTC

HTC Corporation designs and manufactures mobile devices. Its portfolio includes smartphones and tablets powered by the Android or Windows Phone operating systems. It offers its products under the brand named HTC, including HTC Wildfire, HTC Desire, HTC Flyer, HTC ChaCha, HTC Salsa, HTC Incredible S, HTC Sensation, HTC 7 Mozart, HTC Aria and HTC 7 Trophy, among others. HTC Corporation is headquartered in Taoyuan County, Taiwan.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company’s Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes. This segment also provides over-the-horizon microwave troposcatter equipment that can transmit digitized voice, video, and data over distances up to 200 miles using the troposphere and diffraction, including the Comtech; and solid-state, RF microwave high-power amplifiers and control components designed for radar, electronic warfare, data link, medical and aviation applications, as well as engages in the procurement and supply chain management of electrical, electronic, and electromechanical parts for satellite, launch vehicle, and manned space applications. Its Terrestrial and Wireless Networks segment offers next generation 911 solutions, which includes emergency call routing, location validation, policy-based routing rules, logging, and security functionality; emergency services IP network transport infrastructure for emergency services communications and support; call handling applications for public safety answering points; wireless emergency alerts solutions for network operators; and software and equipment for location-based and text messaging services for various applications including for public safety, commercial, and government services. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

