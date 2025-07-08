International Land Alliance (ILAL) vs. Its Competitors Critical Contrast

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.7% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE DEV” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of International Land Alliance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.2% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE DEV” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares International Land Alliance and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Land Alliance -43.94% -10.72% -5.10% International Land Alliance Competitors -275.62% -40.34% -0.35%

Risk and Volatility

International Land Alliance has a beta of -0.78, meaning that its stock price is 178% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Land Alliance’s peers have a beta of -5.82, meaning that their average stock price is 682% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio International Land Alliance $8.10 million $3.05 million N/A International Land Alliance Competitors $14.26 billion -$100.65 million 0.52

This table compares International Land Alliance and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

International Land Alliance’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than International Land Alliance.

About International Land Alliance

International Land Alliance, Inc. operates as a residential land development company with target properties located primarily in the Baja California, Northern region of Mexico, and Southern California. Its principal activities include purchasing properties; obtaining zoning and other entitlements required to subdivide the properties into residential and commercial building lots; securing financing for the purchase of the lots; enhance the properties' infrastructure and amenities; and selling the plots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

