Laqira Protocol (LQR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $275.24 Thousand

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. During the last seven days, Laqira Protocol has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0646 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. Laqira Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.73 million and approximately $275.24 thousand worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Laqira Protocol Token Profile

Laqira Protocol launched on November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,623,954 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official message board is blog.laqira.io. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Laqira Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

