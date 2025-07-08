U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 51,496 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,496 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Security National Bank of SO Dak purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 32.1% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 29.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,052,000 after buying an additional 19,040 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Argentarii LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 14.6% in the first quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of IBM opened at $292.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.69. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $174.45 and a 1 year high of $296.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.52.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.