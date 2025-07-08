China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% in the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,264.20. The trade was a 26.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $248.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.34 and a 200-day moving average of $206.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $150.20 and a fifty-two week high of $260.55.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 17.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 target price on GE Aerospace and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.75.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

