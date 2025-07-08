Metallurgical Corp. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) & KBR (NYSE:KBR) Head-To-Head Review

Metallurgical Corp. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Free Report) and KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Metallurgical Corp. of China and KBR”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Metallurgical Corp. of China alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metallurgical Corp. of China $76.79 billion N/A $938.36 million $0.73 4.78 KBR $7.98 billion 0.77 $375.00 million $2.99 15.90

Dividends

Metallurgical Corp. of China has higher revenue and earnings than KBR. Metallurgical Corp. of China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KBR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Metallurgical Corp. of China pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. KBR pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Metallurgical Corp. of China pays out 19.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KBR pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. KBR has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Metallurgical Corp. of China is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Metallurgical Corp. of China and KBR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metallurgical Corp. of China 0 0 0 0 0.00 KBR 0 4 3 0 2.43

KBR has a consensus price target of $64.14, suggesting a potential upside of 34.91%. Given KBR’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KBR is more favorable than Metallurgical Corp. of China.

Volatility and Risk

Metallurgical Corp. of China has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KBR has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.0% of KBR shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of KBR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Metallurgical Corp. of China and KBR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metallurgical Corp. of China N/A N/A N/A KBR 4.99% 32.55% 7.27%

Summary

KBR beats Metallurgical Corp. of China on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metallurgical Corp. of China

(Get Free Report)

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company’s Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects. Its Property Development segment develops and sells residential and commercial properties, and housing properties; and develops land. The company’s Equipment Manufacturing segment engages in the development and production of metallurgical equipment, steel structures, and other metal products. Its Resource Development segment is involved in the development, mining, and processing of mineral resources; and the production of nonferrous metals and polysilicon. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

About KBR

(Get Free Report)

KBR, Inc. provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its services cover research and development, advanced prototyping, acquisition support, systems engineering, cyber analytics, space domain awareness, test and evaluation, systems integration and program management, global supply chain management, and operations readiness and support, as well as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance services. This segment also provides various professional advisory services to the defense, renewable energy, and critical infrastructure sectors. The Sustainable Technology Solutions segment operates portfolio of various proprietary process technologies for ammonia/syngas, chemical/petrochemicals, clean refining, and circular process/circular economy solutions. This segment also provides synergistic services, including advisory and consulting focused on broad-based energy transition and net-zero carbon emission solutions; high-end engineering, design and program management centered around decarbonization, energy efficiency, environmental impact and asset optimization; and digitally-enabled operating and monitoring solutions. KBR, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Metallurgical Corp. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallurgical Corp. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.