Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 114 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,936 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Home Depot by 4.8% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $3,193,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $367.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The company had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price (up previously from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

