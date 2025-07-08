Value Stocks To Follow Now – July 7th

Invesco QQQ, Circle Internet Group, UnitedHealth Group, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Berkshire Hathaway, CoreWeave, and Alibaba Group are the seven Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that appear to be trading below their intrinsic value based on fundamental metrics such as price-to-earnings, price-to-book or dividend yields. Investors in value stocks look for businesses whose market prices do not fully reflect their underlying profitability, assets or growth potential, expecting the market to correct this undervaluation over time. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

QQQ stock traded down $4.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $552.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,401,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,295,034. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $557.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $519.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $504.60.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

NYSE:CRCL traded up $19.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $208.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,303,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,900,184. The company has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion and a PE ratio of -16,463.57. Circle Internet Group has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $298.99.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $4.80 on Monday, hitting $303.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,975,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,565,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $447.02. The company has a market capitalization of $275.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $248.88 and a 1 year high of $630.73.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $291.95. 8,729,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,530,473. The stock has a market cap of $811.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.90 and a 12-month high of $296.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $7.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $477.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,644,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,466. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $501.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $493.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $406.11 and a 52-week high of $542.07.

CoreWeave (CRWV)

CRWV traded down $5.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $159.70. The company had a trading volume of 12,563,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,965,334. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.37. CoreWeave has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $187.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA traded down $2.37 on Monday, hitting $106.33. The company had a trading volume of 17,327,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,982,175. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.03. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $72.95 and a 12-month high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.22.

