Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $842,000 Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,504 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,594,066,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 28,307,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,359,000 after buying an additional 17,525,749 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,533,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,695,087,000 after buying an additional 12,609,616 shares during the last quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,591,000. Finally, SIH Partners LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,546,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UBS shares. DZ Bank raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley cut UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.15. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $35.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.04.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 7.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

