MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its holdings in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,136,563,000 after buying an additional 35,094 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,626,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,026,000 after purchasing an additional 13,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $609,937,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 853,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,079,000 after purchasing an additional 25,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 784,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,702,000 after purchasing an additional 48,524 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total transaction of $2,762,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 289,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,133,398.33. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $530.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $649.73.

MSCI Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:MSCI opened at $590.49 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc has a 1 year low of $486.74 and a 1 year high of $642.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $562.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $569.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.32.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.12. MSCI had a net margin of 39.08% and a negative return on equity of 145.52%. The business had revenue of $745.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.45 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

