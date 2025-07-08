Partners in Financial Planning Buys 4,298 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Partners in Financial Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.5% of Partners in Financial Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Partners in Financial Planning owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $12,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 413.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of VSS opened at $133.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.90. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $102.76 and a 52 week high of $135.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

