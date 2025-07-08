SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Holdings Lessened by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,591,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,220 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $57,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5,459.1% during the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $40.31 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $40.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

