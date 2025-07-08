Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Holdings Increased by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Chubb by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,350,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,110,000 after acquiring an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,442,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,753,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,853,000 after purchasing an additional 366,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,453,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,072,097,000 after purchasing an additional 271,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 0.2%

CB opened at $279.49 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $251.42 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $287.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.20. The company has a market capitalization of $112.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.53.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 9,794 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.99, for a total value of $2,869,544.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 247,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,526,158.62. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total value of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,447,670.80. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,390 shares of company stock worth $29,163,135 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chubb

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

