Investment Partners LTD. Has $589,000 Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $1,111,542,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 50,536.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,086,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,506 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 379.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,286,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,678 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,920,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,106,000 after acquiring an additional 582,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in CrowdStrike by 2,586.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 418,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,055,000 after buying an additional 402,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.20, for a total value of $5,431,522.40. Following the sale, the president directly owned 410,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,511,002.40. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.49, for a total transaction of $5,030,115.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 239,008 shares in the company, valued at $112,211,865.92. The trade was a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,571 shares of company stock valued at $115,469,993 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $505.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.66. The company has a market capitalization of $125.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -732.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $440.00 price target (down previously from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target (up previously from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays set a $500.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.88.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

