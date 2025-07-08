Partners in Financial Planning Acquires 200 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Partners in Financial Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Partners in Financial Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $68.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $95.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $69.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.08 and a 200-day moving average of $63.25.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4851 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

