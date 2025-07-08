2,858 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Purchased by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,443,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6%

VV stock opened at $286.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $221.41 and a 12-month high of $288.93. The company has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $273.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.86.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

