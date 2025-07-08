Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Makes New $288,000 Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Marmo Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 61.6% during the first quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,812,000 after acquiring an additional 31,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.5% during the first quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,339,000 after acquiring an additional 14,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $307.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $306.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.24. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $217.27 and a 12 month high of $317.63. The company has a market cap of $101.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

