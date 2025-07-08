May Hill Capital LLC Sells 276 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

May Hill Capital LLC decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,307 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. May Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,406,361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,677,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452,075 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Boeing by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,151,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,231 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $568,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $526,889,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 42,513 shares in the company, valued at $7,950,356.13. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,472.31. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Melius upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Melius Research set a $204.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.77.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $218.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.73. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $219.27.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

