Opus Capital Group LLC Sells 114 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Opus Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,567,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,544,800,000 after buying an additional 649,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,554,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,032,599,000 after purchasing an additional 267,352 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,584,490,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,706,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,382,684,000 after buying an additional 822,797 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,893,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,230,086,000 after buying an additional 1,587,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $216.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $196.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.50 and a 200 day moving average of $183.45.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Benchmark decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up from $146.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lowered Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.41.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

