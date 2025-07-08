DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 3,781 Shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,781 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.18% of McKesson worth $148,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MCK shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $745.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 price target on McKesson and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Cfra Research cut McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $696.42.

McKesson Trading Down 0.2%

MCK traded down $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $733.64. 34,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,354. McKesson Corporation has a one year low of $464.42 and a one year high of $737.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $714.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $659.39.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 201.12% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total value of $394,494.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,677.72. The trade was a 21.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total transaction of $244,807.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,148. This trade represents a 10.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,526,451. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

