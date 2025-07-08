Trek Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Trek Financial LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 46.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,430 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LongView Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 25,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 30,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.18. The stock had a trading volume of 178,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,887,388. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $50.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.1041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

