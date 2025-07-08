Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $2,130,740,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Danaher by 24,958.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,870,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $383,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,381 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Danaher by 4,248.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,639,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Danaher by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,361,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,460,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Danaher by 460.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,348,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $309,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.61.

Danaher Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $199.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $281.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.90. The stock has a market cap of $142.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 24.85%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,005,442. This trade represents a 51.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,036,665.92. The trade was a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.