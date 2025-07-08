Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) is Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Liberty One Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for 3.4% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $33,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 398,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,815,000 after acquiring an additional 15,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 16,464.2% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 31,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 31,776 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.93.

NYSE:SO opened at $91.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.75 and its 200-day moving average is $87.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.86. Southern Company has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $94.45. The firm has a market cap of $100.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Southern’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.64%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

