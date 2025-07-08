Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Argentarii LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 3,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of GILD stock opened at $111.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $119.96.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.93% and a net margin of 20.76%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 615,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,006,826.25. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $275,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 165,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,190,168.70. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,340,745 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GILD

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.