Walter Public Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Walter Public Investments Inc. increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,727 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up about 3.4% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $18,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 419,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,354,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Zoetis by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 217,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,371,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 68,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Trading Down 1.4%

Zoetis stock opened at $156.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.02. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.70 and a 52 week high of $200.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.48% and a net margin of 27.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,930. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

