Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHV. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,217,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,502,000 after buying an additional 3,147,534 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,850,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,016,000 after acquiring an additional 137,455 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,907,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,086,000 after acquiring an additional 120,706 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,517,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,588,000 after acquiring an additional 305,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,771,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.13 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.26.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.3712 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

