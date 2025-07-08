M&T Bank Corp Sells 33,643 Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 909,165 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 33,643 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $127,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total value of $2,646,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,785,531.60. The trade was a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total value of $76,168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,097,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,000,421.92. The trade was a 26.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 440,366 shares of company stock worth $83,103,603. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Down 2.1%

ORCL stock opened at $232.30 on Tuesday. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $237.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Westpark Capital lifted their price target on Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. JMP Securities set a $240.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.15.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

