Trek Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Trek Financial LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,590 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 750,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,642,000 after buying an additional 30,856 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573 shares during the period.

Shares of VGSH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.44. 321,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,957. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $59.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1944 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

