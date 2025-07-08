S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Given New $620.00 Price Target at UBS Group

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $575.00 to $620.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SPGI. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $587.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.79.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $529.37. 67,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,304. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $513.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $504.79. S&P Global has a one year low of $427.14 and a one year high of $545.39. The company has a market cap of $162.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.68%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 5.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in S&P Global by 2.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 12.8% during the second quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 1,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

