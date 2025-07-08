49 Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

49 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 54.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $143.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.81. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 124.64%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. HSBC cut their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.55.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

