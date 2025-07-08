Qtum (QTUM) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $55.07 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. Qtum has a market cap of $210.03 million and approximately $55.07 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $1.99 or 0.00001824 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.14 or 0.02373661 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00016721 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00007036 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,716,818 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

