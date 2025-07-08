KOK (KOK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $23.15 Thousand

KOK (KOK) traded up 33.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. During the last seven days, KOK has traded 99.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KOK token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. KOK has a market capitalization of $122.96 thousand and approximately $23.15 thousand worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00002540 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00014285 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00001973 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00024636 USD and is up 33.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

