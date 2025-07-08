Microbot Medical Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 4,407 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 246% compared to the average volume of 1,272 call options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MBOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Microbot Medical in a report on Thursday, April 10th.
Institutional Trading of Microbot Medical
Microbot Medical Price Performance
NASDAQ:MBOT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.46. The company had a trading volume of 415,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,043. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $89.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.13. Microbot Medical has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $3.38.
Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. Analysts anticipate that Microbot Medical will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Microbot Medical
Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company offers LIBERTY, an endovascular robotic surgical system which allows physicians to conduct a catheter-based procedure from outside the catheterization laboratory, and avoid radiation exposure, physical strain, and the risk of cross contamination for use in cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular spaces.
