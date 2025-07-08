Microbot Medical Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 4,407 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 246% compared to the average volume of 1,272 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MBOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Microbot Medical in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Microbot Medical

Institutional Trading of Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 10,442 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBOT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.46. The company had a trading volume of 415,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,043. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $89.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.13. Microbot Medical has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $3.38.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. Analysts anticipate that Microbot Medical will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Microbot Medical

(Get Free Report)

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company offers LIBERTY, an endovascular robotic surgical system which allows physicians to conduct a catheter-based procedure from outside the catheterization laboratory, and avoid radiation exposure, physical strain, and the risk of cross contamination for use in cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular spaces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.