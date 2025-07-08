Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Toast (NYSE:TOST)

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 19,680 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 43% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,726 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TOST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Toast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Toast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Toast from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Toast from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.21.

Get Toast alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Toast

Toast Price Performance

Insider Activity at Toast

Toast stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,879,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,751,053. Toast has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $46.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.45. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.82 and a beta of 2.00.

In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 34,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $1,454,275.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 139,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,033.92. This represents a 19.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $280,753.28. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 61,791 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,678.69. The trade was a 9.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 536,131 shares of company stock worth $22,443,551. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 57.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 862.1% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Toast by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.