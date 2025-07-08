JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Stock

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CRBG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

Corebridge Financial stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.34. 374,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,429. Corebridge Financial has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $36.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 22.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Corebridge Financial will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 66.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

