Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Intapp to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intapp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intapp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

INTA traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.70. The stock had a trading volume of 202,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.84, a PEG ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.97. Intapp has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $77.74.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $129.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.84 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. Intapp’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intapp will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 2,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $159,466.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 435,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,699,264.52. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $550,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,299.78. This trade represents a 23.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,913 shares of company stock worth $4,257,984. Insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,652,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,352,000 after buying an additional 283,923 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,100,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,634,000 after buying an additional 120,112 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,782,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,064,000 after buying an additional 127,655 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,701,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,077,000 after buying an additional 395,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,550,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,490,000 after buying an additional 13,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

