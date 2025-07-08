C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Raised to $121.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $121.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,795. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.62. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $84.24 and a 12 month high of $114.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $555,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 71,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,959,782.22. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,586,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,493,645,000 after purchasing an additional 51,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,168,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $326,549,000 after purchasing an additional 64,019 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,899,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,582,000 after purchasing an additional 593,211 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,842,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,735,000 after purchasing an additional 285,171 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $234,304,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

