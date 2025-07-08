NXM Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. One NXM token can currently be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95.14 thousand worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00002540 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00014285 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00001973 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Request (REQ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000130 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

