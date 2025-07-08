Head-To-Head Review: Stardust Power (SDST) versus Its Competitors

Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST – Get Free Report) is one of 68 public companies in the “ELEC PRODS – MISC” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Stardust Power to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Stardust Power has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stardust Power’s competitors have a beta of 0.79, suggesting that their average stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Stardust Power and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stardust Power 0 1 2 2 3.20 Stardust Power Competitors 257 1566 2146 151 2.53

Valuation and Earnings

Stardust Power presently has a consensus target price of $5.11, suggesting a potential upside of 2,255.99%. As a group, “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies have a potential upside of 2.15%. Given Stardust Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Stardust Power is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Stardust Power and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stardust Power N/A -$23.75 million -0.29 Stardust Power Competitors $3.75 billion $270.32 million 7.02

Stardust Power’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Stardust Power. Stardust Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Stardust Power and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stardust Power N/A N/A -337.00% Stardust Power Competitors -157.71% -96.39% -8.84%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.8% of Stardust Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of shares of all “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies are owned by institutional investors. 55.3% of Stardust Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stardust Power competitors beat Stardust Power on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Stardust Power Company Profile

Stardust Power Inc. is a vertically-integrated lithium refinery that engages in producing battery-grade lithium. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

