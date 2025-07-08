Metars Genesis Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.68 Billion (MRS)

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 8th. One Metars Genesis token can currently be purchased for approximately $31.82 or 0.00029214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metars Genesis has a total market capitalization of $2.68 billion and $1.60 thousand worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metars Genesis has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108,760.68 or 0.99863323 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108,526.68 or 0.99674355 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Metars Genesis Token Profile

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,235,303 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis. Metars Genesis’ official website is metars.io/home.

Buying and Selling Metars Genesis

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 32.64310025 USD and is up 11.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

